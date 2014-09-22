Harlo Honey is owned and operated by Dean Thompson, the "Bee Guy", who is a Montana local with over 40 years of experience working in the apiary industry. Dean is accompanied by many friends and family who assist him in delivering high quality honey across the state of Montana and surrounding states.





Dean plays an active role in Harlowton and has spent the better part of his life sharing his knowledge and understanding of bees and honey with his community. For him, it's about sharing his passion to as many people as he can and getting to see eyes widen as they taste real Montana honey for the first time. But who are we kidding, that feeling never changes.





Dean sources his honey from North Plains Honey Company and selects the best of the best for bottling. All of our honey is sourced from the fields of Central Montana and is pure, free from any additives.





We believe that honey can cure just about anything. (Don't quote us on that!) However, it is true that honey is natural remedy.